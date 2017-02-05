Featured Destination
Take a Walk on the Lavender Side
Dimitrina Yonkova is a graduated theatrical director. Also a physician. For an owner of two dream diplomas, she has made a surprising life choice. Today, at the age of 52, she is a successful producer of lavender and other essential oil. “Bulgaria has really great potential for producing medicinal plants”, she says. One could trust her on this Full Story
Follow the Bees
Foreign Wines Outnumbered Bulgarian Ones on Vinaria 2014 Competition
11 March 2014 | National wine tastings, preceding Bulgaria’s biggest wine fair, Vinaria 2014, started today with a surprise: foreign wines exceeded in number Bulgarian ones first time in history of the competition. Full Story
Easter Photo Opportunity in Bozhenci, Bulgaria
17 April 2014 | Architectural reserves may seem sometimes touristy or hollow, but Bozhenci, Eastern Bulgaria, does not. It’s been blossoming under the sun for some centuries now. Its quiet cobbled streets and wooden houses, protruding through lush vines, compose the idyllic panorama, which many Bulgarians see in their dreams of the country side. Full StoryBulgaria
Slow Wine Was Added to Slow Food
A Doc Fest to Warm up Thessaloniki, Greece, This Weekend
"The Balkans has a way of blending things to where they will belong..." Lonely Planet writer Chris Deliso's blog
Routes Less Travelled
Mount Parnassus in Greece Beckons Off-the-Beaten-Track Travellers
In the world of tourism, the phrase "off-the-beaten-track" is mostly identified with remote and exotic excursions. But in Greece, it can easily mean a way to avoid pricey destinations that often come to mind Full StoryBosnia and Herzegovina
Balkan Mysteries: The Bosnian Pyramids of Semir Osmanagić
Romania’s Haţeg Land: Shades of Blue
Dimitur, who visualisеd the Bulgarian expression “Pumpkin Head!”
26 February 2014 | He is 26 and he tried to enroll in the national Fine Arts academy. Academics, though, refused to recognize his talents, and this is how he searched for consolation in food carving. Full Story
Hidden Sofia
Bulgaria’s Capital Sofia: Queen of the Balkans
Alive and stirring, Sofia is like a butterfly about to emerge from its chrysalis. Neon lights, posh hotels, fancy restaurants and brightly lit shop windows now illuminate its avenues, but a walk through the city gives visitors a glimpse into its varied past – from medieval churches and mosques dating to Ottoman rule to a newer, golden-domed cathedral, from ornate nineteenth-century façades to communist-era architecture.
Full Story
Sofia, Bulgaria: A City of Ecumenical and Earthly Delights
Some 20 Reasons to Feast in Sofia
The Crystal Heartbeat of a Mountain Lake
With summer slowly melting behind us, September often awakes craving for fresher waters, for landscapes more sensitive towards the change of seasons than the uniform, uniseasonal sea coast of sand and blue water. Full StoryBulgaria
Bulgaria’s Most Contested Monastery, St Ivan of RIla
Bulgaria in 3 Days: Sofia and Mount Vitosha
Ararat: The Mountain Where Noah’s Journey Ended
Eastern Turkey, 10 kilometres from the Iranian border. The raven-strewn landscape is a barren yellowish red. On one side rises Ararat, the twin-topped dormant volcano that is rightly considered as one of the world’s most impressive sights. Full StoryA Blue Cruise in Turkey's Magic Waters
Fresh Fish, Olives, and the Albanian Bay of Ksamil: All to Yourself
The (Non) Provincial Charms of Novi Sad, Serbia
Novi Sad offers some provincial charm, a relaxed atmosphere, lively bars and restaurants and some cultural highlights. Full StoryTo the Side of the Acropolis: the Gazi Neighbourhood in Athens
Macedonia: Skopje, the Balkans' Least Known Capital
RED&WHITE SOFIA. On the 1st of March Bulgarians say goodbye to the winter. They buy each other red&white threads to carry around until they see a stork and spring can begin. Photography by Lode Desmet
360 degrees Bulgaria, an exhibition by photographer Alexandar Ivanov, is on display at the Sea Garden in Varna until August 28. It will be shown at Plovdiv’s Central Square from Sept 5.