Wednesday, 01 February 2017

Albania
Greece
Turkey

Bosnia and Herzegovina
Kosovo

Bulgaria
Montenegro

Croatia
Romania

Macedonia
Serbia


Featured Destination


Bulgaria
Take a Walk on the Lavender Side

Dimitrina Yonkova is a graduated theatrical director. Also a physician. For an owner of two dream diplomas, she has made a surprising life choice. Today, at the age of 52, she is a successful producer of lavender and other essential oil. “Bulgaria has really great potential for producing medicinal plants”, she says. One could trust her on this Full Story

Bulgaria
Julaya - over 40 and slightly confused
Romania
Follow the Bees

Epicure


Bulgaria
Foreign Wines Outnumbered Bulgarian Ones on Vinaria 2014 Competition

11 March 2014 | National wine tastings, preceding Bulgaria’s biggest wine fair, Vinaria 2014, started today with a surprise: foreign wines exceeded in number Bulgarian ones first time in history of the competition. Full Story


News


Bulgaria
Easter Photo Opportunity in Bozhenci, Bulgaria

17 April 2014 | Architectural reserves may seem sometimes touristy or hollow, but Bozhenci, Eastern Bulgaria, does not. It’s been blossoming under the sun for some centuries now. Its quiet cobbled streets and wooden houses, protruding through lush vines, compose the idyllic panorama, which many Bulgarians see in their dreams of the country side. Full Story

Bulgaria
Slow Wine Was Added to Slow Food
Greece
A Doc Fest to Warm up Thessaloniki, Greece, This Weekend

"The Balkans has a way of blending things to where they will belong..." Lonely Planet writer Chris Deliso's blog


Routes Less Travelled


Greece
Mount Parnassus in Greece Beckons Off-the-Beaten-Track Travellers

In the world of tourism, the phrase "off-the-beaten-track" is mostly identified with remote and exotic excursions. But in Greece, it can easily mean a way to avoid pricey destinations that often come to mind Full Story

Bosnia and Herzegovina
Balkan Mysteries: The Bosnian Pyramids of Semir Osmanagić
Romania
Romania’s Haţeg Land: Shades of Blue

A fishing addict? Read this blog for great spots in Croatia, Bosnia and Slovenia


Curiosity Chest


Bulgaria
Dimitur, who visualisеd the Bulgarian expression “Pumpkin Head!”

26 February 2014 | He is 26 and he tried to enroll in the national Fine Arts academy. Academics, though, refused to recognize his talents, and this is how he searched for consolation in food carving. Full Story




Hidden Sofia


Bulgaria
Bulgaria’s Capital Sofia: Queen of the Balkans

Alive and stirring, Sofia is like a butterfly about to emerge from its chrysalis. Neon lights, posh hotels, fancy restaurants and brightly lit shop windows now illuminate its avenues, but a walk through the city gives visitors a glimpse into its varied past – from medieval churches and mosques dating to Ottoman rule to a newer, golden-domed cathedral, from ornate nineteenth-century façades to communist-era architecture.
Full Story

Bulgaria
Sofia, Bulgaria: A City of Ecumenical and Earthly Delights
Bulgaria
Some 20 Reasons to Feast in Sofia

Hidden Bulgaria


Bulgaria
The Crystal Heartbeat of a Mountain Lake

With summer slowly melting behind us, September often awakes craving for fresher waters, for landscapes more sensitive towards the change of seasons than the uniform, uniseasonal sea coast of sand and blue water. Full Story

Bulgaria
Bulgaria’s Most Contested Monastery, St Ivan of RIla
Bulgaria
Bulgaria in 3 Days: Sofia and Mount Vitosha

BalkanTravellers.com supports the Slow Travel Movement. Read the manifesto






Balkan Coasts & Mountains


Ararat: The Mountain Where Noah’s Journey Ended

Turkey

Eastern Turkey, 10 kilometres from the Iranian border. The raven-strewn landscape is a barren yellowish red. On one side rises Ararat, the twin-topped dormant volcano that is rightly considered as one of the world’s most impressive sights. Full Story

A Blue Cruise in Turkey's Magic Waters
Fresh Fish, Olives, and the Albanian Bay of Ksamil: All to Yourself

A new walker's and trecker's guide to the mountains of Montenegro



Balkan Towns


The (Non) Provincial Charms of Novi Sad, Serbia

Serbia

Novi Sad offers some provincial charm, a relaxed atmosphere, lively bars and restaurants and some cultural highlights. Full Story

To the Side of the Acropolis: the Gazi Neighbourhood in Athens
Macedonia: Skopje, the Balkans' Least Known Capital

Sarajevo through the eyes of the Arab journalist Mohamed el Hebeishy






  • Photogalleries

  • A Perfect Shot

Koprivshtitsa Fair, Bulgaria

Koprivshtitsa Fair, Bulgara. Photographs by Neva Micheva

Sofia | Homo Urbanus Europeanus

In Homo Urbanus Europeanus, exhibited May 9-24 in front of the National Theatre in Sofia, Jean-Marc Caracci presents his photographs of people in the urban environment of European capitals.

RED&WHITE SOFIA. On the 1st of March Bulgarians say goodbye to the winter. They buy each other red&white threads to carry around until they see a stork and spring can begin. Photography by Lode Desmet

Bulgaria D'Or

BULGARIA D'OR: The Bulgarian countryside, patinated with the noble golden dust of the autumn. Photographs by Lode Desmet

360 degrees Bulgaria, an exhibition by photographer Alexandar Ivanov, is on display at the Sea Garden in Varna until August 28. It will be shown at Plovdiv’s Central Square from Sept 5.

Old cannon

The exhibition Photographs of a Trip Through Bulgaria by Hungarian photographer András Balla can be seen in Sofia's Hungarian Cultural Institute, at Aksakov 16 Street, until August 22

Spring in Sofia

Instant Spring in Sofia | Photographs by Lode Desmet

Off-the-season Beauty of Bulgaria's Black Sea

Off-the-season Beauty of Bulgaria's Black Sea Coast | Photographs by Adelina Iliev

Bulgaria's Northern Black Sea Coast

Bulgaria's Northern Black Sea Coast
Photographs by Albena Shkodrova

Bucharest

excellent smugs